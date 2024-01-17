Aerodom breaks records in 2023

Santo Domingo.- VINCI Airports has announced record-breaking achievements in passenger and cargo transport across its six managed airports in the Dominican Republic in 2023.

Aerodom airports experienced a remarkable surge in total traffic, handling 6,584,000 passengers, marking a notable 10.4% growth compared to the 5,960,000 passengers recorded in 2022. The airports also surpassed the previous record by handling over 193 million pounds of cargo in 2023.

The Santo Domingo airport (AILA) retained its status as the country’s primary cargo hub, with increased demand prompting airlines such as Copa Cargo, Avianca Cargo, and Latam Cargo to boost the frequency of their flights in 2023.

Mónika Infante Henríquez, CEO of Aerodom, attributed these positive results to the effective performance of AERODOM, aligning with the growth observed in the tourism and economy of the Dominican Republic.

Looking ahead to 2024, Aerodom plans to enhance operational efficiency by collaborating with the General Directorate of Customs to establish an Express Mail Processing Center. This center aims to streamline courier parcel processes. Additionally, a new flight kitchen beside Sky Caterers is in the pipeline. Preliminary work will also commence for the construction of a new terminal at the airport.