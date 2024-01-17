Dominican Republic launches www.tupista.org for anonymous crime reporting

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Interior and Police of the Dominican Republic, in collaboration with the Crime Stoppers Foundation, has launched www.tupista.org, an online platform enabling citizens to anonymously report criminal activities. This initiative aims to combat and prevent transnational organized crime, including drug trafficking, illicit trade, money laundering, and human trafficking.

The launch of this platform follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Jesús Vásquez Martínez, the Minister of the Interior and Police, and Alejandro Javier Campos Martínez, president of Crime Stoppers. The agreement signifies a major step in using technology to build trust among citizens, encouraging them to report crimes without fear of repercussions.

Vásquez Martínez emphasized the significant impact this initiative is expected to have on crime reduction in the Dominican Republic. He pointed out that the platform would foster a trusted environment where citizens can safely share information, allowing authorities to take more effective actions against crime.

The five-year collaboration involves joint activities coordinated between the two entities, adhering to current regulations and human rights standards. Crime Stoppers brings over 47 years of experience operating in 35 countries, offering safe, reliable, and anonymous tools for crime reporting.

Ángela Jáquez, Vice Minister of Security of Municipal Governments, highlighted the Ministry’s role in facilitating citizen participation in security matters. She stressed that this initiative marks a new phase in the Dominican Republic’s civic life, addressing citizens’ reluctance to report crimes due to fear.

The memorandum details plans to tackle various aspects of organized crime, including drug trafficking, alcohol smuggling, money laundering, and human trafficking. It notes that around 70 percent of information about potential criminal acts is not shared by the Dominican population, primarily due to fear and apathy. Therefore, ensuring anonymity in reporting and increasing social awareness are key focuses.

The agreement’s agenda includes awareness campaigns, training for security forces, technical cooperation for law updates, sharing of successful regional experiences, and creating multisector alliances. These efforts are designed to strengthen the fight against crime and enhance public safety in the Dominican Republic.