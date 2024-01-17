FUTURA RD launches to encourage youth in Dominican political arena

Santo Domingo.- The recent debut of the sociopolitical movement FUTURA RD aims to spark young people’s involvement in the political landscape of the Dominican Republic. It’s focused on nurturing projects and initiatives that contribute to national welfare. Miguel Núñez-Herrera, the national coordinator, highlighted during the launch the movement’s backing for President Luis Abinader’s re-election campaign and its dedication to educating members on democratic values and principles. FUTURA RD is poised to be both a political education center and a breeding ground for leadership across various levels.

The launch event brought together party members, leaders, and civil society representatives. A key feature was a panel discussion about the future of the Dominican labor market, with political leaders and specialists exploring sector innovations and the enhancement of human resources.

Key speakers included Víctor -Ito- Bisonó of Industry and Commerce, Environment Minister Miguel Ceara Hatton, economist Francisco Torres, and AI expert Jean García. They discussed the country’s direction regarding the future workforce, emphasizing the role of artificial intelligence in driving innovation.

Minister Miguel Ceara Hatton discussed the importance of ensuring that productivity growth translates into job creation and currency earnings, and is evenly distributed across regions. Víctor Bisonó pointed out the significant increase in the country’s imports, which exceeded 7,000 million in 2023, particularly noting a 40% growth in the free zone sector. PRM economist Francisco Torres emphasized the necessity of sustaining economic growth and increasing foreign investments. Jean García brought attention to the October 2023 launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (ENIA), which includes goals like automating government services, detecting corruption, and establishing the Dominican Republic as a regional center for AI.