German Cross of Merit awarded to Susanne Harter de Haché

Santo Domingo.- The Federal Republic of Germany has bestowed its highest honor, the Cross of the Order of Merit, upon Mrs. Susanne Harter de Haché in recognition of her exceptional contributions and invaluable efforts in advancing the mission and objectives of the German Embassy in the Dominican Republic.

The distinguished recognition was conferred by the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and presented by the German Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Maike Friedrichsen.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Friedrichsen commended Harter de Haché for decades of exemplary service at the German embassy, emphasizing her involvement in the renaturalization of descendants of Jewish Germans who had been deprived of their German nationality by the national-socialist regime.

The Ambassador also highlighted Harter de Haché’s unwavering dedication to the Embassy’s German School, noting that it has become the most significant institution for teaching the German language in the Dominican Republic due to her efforts.

Furthermore, Friedrichsen praised Harter de Haché’s extensive experience, exceptional network of contacts, patience, and kindness, describing her as “a cornerstone and constant for our work at the embassy.”

Expressing her gratitude upon receiving the Cross of the Order of Merit, Harter de Haché stated, “With gratitude and humility, I wish to express my sincere thanks to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ambassador Maike Friedrichsen. And, of course, to all the people who have trusted me and supported me for so many years.”

She added, “I appreciate the opportunity to serve in the embassy, and this recognition motivates me to continue giving my best every day. It is an invaluable encouragement that strengthens my commitment and reaffirms my dedication to continue serving with diligence, professionalism, and, above all, with love.”

The Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany is the sole order awarded in Germany to individuals distinguished in political, economic, cultural, intellectual, or voluntary endeavors. Instituted by Federal President Theodor Heuss in 1951, it stands as the highest expression of recognition by the Federal Republic of Germany for merits acquired for the common good.