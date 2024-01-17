Ministry Launches 36-Hour Workweek Pilot Plan

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Labor unveiled the Voluntary Pilot Plan for a Reduced Workweek on Monday, proposing a reduction in the weekly working hours from 44 to 36, effective from February 1 for a six-month duration.

The initiative, introduced by the labor governing body in the Dominican Republic, aims to assess potential benefits for both workers and participating companies. According to Minister of Labor Luis Miguel de Camps, employees will receive their full salary, undergo a 20% reduction in working hours, maintain 100% productivity, and allocate the remaining three months to training and information processing.

Participating companies in the voluntary pilot plan include Claro, IMCA, EGE HAINA, National Health Insurance (Senasa), and the Single Beneficiary System (Siuben).

The Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) will oversee the analysis points, focusing on worker health and well-being, work-family life balance, absenteeism, and environmental contributions.

De Camps García, leading the event, emphasized that the project is not merely a labor innovation but a stride toward a more balanced and humane society. “We have embarked on a journey that puts people first, improving health and well-being, and promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly productivity,” added De Camps.