President Abinader meets with Chinese Agriculture Minister to discuss bilateral interests

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic recently welcomed Tang Renjian, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, in his office. Their meeting focused on discussing various matters of mutual interest between the two nations.

China, recognized as a global leader in agriculture, boasts significant production of crops like rice, wheat, tomatoes, and soybeans. Additionally, the country is at the forefront in manufacturing agricultural machinery, including tractors and combine harvesters, which are essential for modernizing agricultural practices.

For the Dominican Republic, growth in agricultural production is seen as a catalyst for the overall economy. An increase in agricultural output is expected to positively influence other sectors, contributing to a systematic rise in the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). This meeting highlights the ongoing evolution of the agricultural sector and its pivotal role in economic development.