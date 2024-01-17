Rosario family in the United States asks Abinader for intervention to free trillion-dollar inheritance

New York.- The spokesperson for the Rosario family in the United States, Guillermo de la Cruz, asked on behalf of the heirs of a supposed inheritance in Spain for the intervention of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with Dominican President Luis Abinader to help them get the Dominican president to release the supposed funds.

According to El Nuevo Diario, the spokesperson said that given the close relations between the two statesmen, it would be easier for the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) to deliver to them what they legitimately inherited from Jacinto and his relatives, Celedonio del Rosario and Rita Díaz, among other relatives who deposited their earnings in gold in European Banks.

It is believed that the main depositor is the Spanish government bank that transferred the inherited fortune to the Dominican Republic and that several governments have refused to deliver it to the Rosario family.

The spokesperson pointed out that the family in the United States has received intelligence information that the 33 trips of Sánchez to the Dominican Republic are related to the situation.

“We ask the honorable Prime Minister of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, to use his good offices with Abinader so that the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic finally delivers to us what is ours by the will of Don Jacinto, who before his death deposited his entire fortune in Europe,” added de la Cruz.

He assured that Pedro Sánchez, Danilo Medina, and now Luis Abinader are aware of all the accounts and gold deposits left by Jacinto Rosario, Celedonio del Rosario, and Rita Díaz, among other former relatives.

“The answers to the 33 trips to the Dominican Republic by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are right there,” the spokesperson specified.

He warned that if Sánchez does not comply, he would make himself complicit in seizing the Rosario family inheritance.

Unraveling the Rosario inheritance

The story of the Rosario family inheritance emerged in 2015 when a group of Dominicans began to claim that they were heirs to a trillion-dollar fortune allegedly left by Jacinto Rosario, a wealthy businessman who died in Spain in 1936.

The claimants, who say they are descendants of Rosario, claimed that the fortune was deposited in a Spanish bank and then transferred to the Dominican Republic. However, they said that the Dominican government has refused to release the funds.

In 2022, a Dominican lawyer named Johnny Portorreal was arrested and charged with fraud in connection with the case. Portorreal allegedly promised the claimants that he could help them collect the inheritance, but he allegedly pocketed the money that they paid him.

The Rosario family in the United States is now seeking the intervention of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to help them get the Dominican government to release the inheritance.

A complex and controversial story

The story of the Rosario family inheritance is a complex and controversial one. There is no clear evidence that the fortune actually exists, and the claims of the claimants have been met with skepticism by many observers.

However, the case has gained significant attention in the Dominican Republic, and it has become a source of political tension. The Dominican government has been accused of being complicit in the alleged fraud, and the case has raised questions about the transparency of the country’s financial system.

It remains to be seen whether the intervention of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will be successful. However, the case is likely to continue to be a source of controversy in the Dominican Republic for some time to come.