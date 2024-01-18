INICIA and Gerdau sign share acquisition agreement

Santo Domingo.- INICIA announced through a press release the acquisition of all shares held by Gerdau in Gerdau Metaldom, Gerdau Diaco, Cyrgo, and Kbina. This transaction was carried out via INICIA’s investment fund dedicated to the construction materials industry. In reaffirming its commitment to society and the national economy, INICIA expressed its short and medium-term aspirations, including investing in a local steel mill for producing steel through scrap transformation.

The press release conveyed gratitude for the corporate relationship maintained with Gerdau for over 9 years, emphasizing the collaborative success that led to the consolidation of Metaldom’s position in the Dominican Republic. The document highlighted achievements in sustainability, such as increased consumption of clean energy, responsible waste management, and the acquisition of certifications, including the Environmental Declaration of Product for rebar.

The statement concluded by outlining the company’s ambitions for growth in regional markets and its commitment to being recognized as a benchmark for operational efficiency, economic value generation, and environmental and social responsibility.

About INICIA:

INICIA is a private asset management firm operating in partnership with specialized managers focused on the Northern Region of Latin America (NOLA). Its goal is to generate long-term value for investors, partners, and associates.