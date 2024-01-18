POLITUR welcomes 117 new agents

Santo Domingo.- The Central Directorate of Tourism Police (POLITUR) has welcomed 117 new agents, consisting of 80 males and 37 females, into its ranks. This group, known as the XIV promotion and named “General Antonio Duvergé Duval,” has been assigned to enhance preventive measures in the country’s tourist areas. The graduation ceremony was presided over by Major General Manuel Antonio Guzmán Peralta, the Director of the National Police, and General Minoru Matsunaga P.N., the Director of POLITUR.

The newly graduated police officers underwent comprehensive training, covering areas such as English, Personal Defense, First Aid, Citizen Attention, Service Quality, Tourist Geography, and Intelligence in Tourist Areas. Colonel Elias D. Villar Tejeda PN, the director of the Tourist Security School, stressed that these new members are part of the transformation of the National Police, with a focus on providing well-rounded education and the highest levels of professional and police training.

Colonel Villar Tejeda urged the new agents to adhere to police rules and protocols, emphasizing the importance of respecting the integrity of citizens. Diosairis Contreras De Oleo was honored as the distinguished graduate. The academic curriculum was developed in collaboration with the Institute of Police Higher Education (IPES), with the support of the Technical Commission for the Transformation of the Police Educational System.

The oath to the graduating students was administered by Major General Manuel Antonio Guzmán Peralta, who wished them success and urged them to faithfully fulfill their prepared functions. The event received a blessing from Reverend Father Francisco Rosenberg, Chaplain of the Central Directorate of Tourism Police (POLITUR). The graduation ceremony took place in the auditorium of the Police educational plaza (Old Campamento Duarte).