US and DR set to seal new aviation agreement

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic and the United States have reached an agreement to sign an open skies pact, aiming to bring about reductions in airfare and an expansion of air connectivity.

David Collado, the Minister of Tourism, has stated that the formal signing of the protocol will soon be announced by the United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic. Anticipating positive outcomes, Collado envisions a decrease in air travel costs and heightened competitiveness within the market. The agreement is expected to facilitate tourism between the two nations, as reported by El Dia.

Collado emphasized that the primary challenge in attracting more tourists to the Dominican Republic lies in air connectivity and the associated ticket prices. He highlighted that, in certain cases, travel expenses to the country can be more costly compared to other competing tourist destinations.

In addressing this issue, Collado expressed his belief that the open skies agreement will lead to a notable reduction in airfare rates. Drawing parallels to the positive impact observed in Latin America with the introduction of Arajet, Collado remains optimistic that similar effects will be witnessed in the United States once the open skies policy is implemented. As an illustration, he cited instances where airfares to the Dominican Republic decreased, fostering the growth of tourism in the region.