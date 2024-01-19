After March, the Olympic Stadium will be closed

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Sports, Francisco Camacho, has announced that starting in March of this year, the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium will undergo repairs and will no longer be available for rental activities or shows. This decision is in preparation for the upcoming 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Camacho explained the need to focus on repairs and maintenance rather than hosting events, and as a result, the stadium will be closed for mass activities after the performances of Luis Miguel on January 18, Juan Luis Guerra on February 10, Andrea Bocelli on February 24, and Karol G on March 15 and 16.

After Karol G’s performances, “Bichota” will mark the final artist to grace the stage for an extended period at the Dominican Republic’s largest capacity venue.

Furthermore, Camacho underscored the importance of requiring artistic entrepreneurs using sports facilities and other venues to obtain insurance when entering into agreements. This insurance must offer comprehensive coverage for any potential damage, ensuring adequate repair for unforeseen mishaps.

Camacho cited a recent incident involving a car show in a football stadium, where damages were covered and repaired by the contracting businessman due to having appropriate insurance.