Dominican innovations part of the World Summit Awards

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic shines globally as two innovative projects secure spots on the World Summit Awards (WSA) shortlist. The WSA, aligned with the United Nations, recognizes and promotes digital innovations with positive societal impacts. This year, among 136 projects from 60 countries, two Dominican initiatives stand out:

Provoke Visibility (Category: Inclusion and Empowerment): Created by Jonathan Mentor, this project aims to boost the Dominican economy’s growth and visibility, addressing the wealth gap through technological innovation. Homiefoo (Category: Culture and Heritage): Developed by Alex De Santos, Homiefoo is a social marketplace for travelers, offering a comprehensive platform for trip needs, including accommodation, experiences, and user interaction.

Homiefoo’s inclusion in the WSA shortlist marks a significant achievement for Dominican entrepreneurship, competing with 135 other global projects. The projects continue in the selection process, with finalists announced in February for the WSA Global Congress in Patagonia, Chile, from April 14 to 17, 2024.

About WSA: The WSA, a UN initiative, recognizes digital content that positively impacts society. In the Dominican Republic, Arturo López Valerio has been a key representative since 2010, contributing to the promotion of impactful digital initiatives nationally and internationally.