French Embassy donates equipment to DNCD

Santo Domingo.- The French Ambassador to the country, Eric Fournier, accompanied by the expert and coordinator of the Alcorca program, Fabrice Coussot, officially handed over new equipment to Vice Admiral José M. Cabrera Ulloa, the head of the DNCD. The event took place in the Multipurpose Room of the anti-narcotics agency.

This donation marks a significant contribution to the ongoing collaboration between France and the Dominican Republic, aimed at enhancing the operational and training capabilities of DNCD agents. Vice Admiral Cabrera Ulloa and Ambassador Eric Fournier expressed their satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation that has been ongoing for more than eight years, and they anticipate it will continue throughout 2024.

The event was attended by liaison officers from the French Embassy in the country, directors of the DNCD, inspectors, and other distinguished guests.