President Abinader inaugurates Milwaukee Brewers Academy

Guerra, DR.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated the Milwaukee Brewers’ new academy in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, a facility exceeding 30 acres. This grand opening signifies the strong trust that all 30 Major League organizations place in Dominican talent, highlighting the favorable investment climate within the country, as emphasized by the Ministry of Sports.

The President, alongside Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, senior vice president and general manager Matt Arnold, team leader Pat Murphy, members of the technical staff, and Minister of Sports Francisco Camacho, officially unveiled the complex in Guerra, Santo Domingo.

Camacho expressed gratitude, acknowledging the recent opening of the Baltimore Orioles academy in the same municipality. He thanked Major League organizations for their trust in the Dominican Republic, noting that, aside from the United States, the country is the only one worldwide housing facilities of this caliber for all 30 Major League organizations, primarily constructed with their own investments.

Emphasizing this trust, Camacho highlighted that the Brewers have recently signed 35 players, mostly Dominican, and encouraged the rookies present, reminding them that signing is just the beginning of a journey requiring discipline and passion.

Mark Attanasio, the main owner of the Brewers, expressed excitement for the new academy, expressing thanks for the facilities received and recognizing the team’s enduring relationship with the Dominican Republic since 1970. Describing the academy as a significant investment in their commitment to international scouting and player development, Attanasio underscored the Brewers’ dedication to fostering talent globally.

Pat Arnold, senior vice president and general manager of the Brewers, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the organization’s priority in developing young talent at all levels and expressing gratitude to local partners for their crucial role in making the modern academy a reality.

The new facility, with a capacity for around 100 players, boasts three full playing fields, an infield, an agility field, and a four-tunnel indoor hitting facility. Owned by the Brewers, this academy represents a major step in enhancing resources for young players commencing their professional careers.

The Brewers’ substantial financial investments and commitment to player development have positioned their farm system at No. 2 overall by Baseball America and No. 3 by MLB Pipeline, showcasing a strategic approach that fuels the Milwaukee Brewers’ talent pipeline and solidifies their status as a force in the world of baseball development.