RD Vial began work on the installation of fast lanes in the 16 toll lanes of the Northeast region

Marbella—The RD Vial trust announced that work has begun on the installation of equipment for the subsequent entry into operation of the Fast Pass system at the four toll stations in the Northeast and to continue speeding up traffic through the stations, which will have 16 lanes for the use of this service by the end of February 2023.

The information was offered by the technology management, explaining that, to date, the process of transforming the tolls in the Northeast, specifically in Marbella, Guaraguao, Naranjal, and Catey, has begun.

They also informed us that installing the equipment and hardware necessary to integrate these four stations into the RD Vial fast lane system has begun, reducing the transit time through these stations to only 10 seconds.

The director of RD Vial, Jean Luis Rodríguez, highlighted the importance of this service expansion, stating that they continue to respond to a need expressed by users to have the convenience, transparency, and efficiency offered by the Fast Pass system at toll stations in the Northeast.

“This process involves the implementation of advanced technologies that will streamline and optimize vehicular traffic at these locations, thus contributing to a more efficient travel experience for users of the road network, by the end of February,” he said.

Established standards and protocols are used to install the corresponding equipment, guaranteeing the transformed tolls’ proper functionality.

With this significant progress, a substantial improvement in traffic management and collection at these stations is anticipated, in addition to promoting a more modern toll system in line with the current needs of the road infrastructure in the northeastern region.

Implementing these changes seeks to strengthen the efficiency of the fast lane system, offering users a quicker and smoother mobility experience on their journey along the corresponding roads.