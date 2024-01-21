Danilo Medina: I am not coming back nor do I want to be a candidate… but I know what the people are going through…

Former President Danilo Medina in San José de las Matas, Santiago, in an activity in support of the PLDPLD candidates.

Santo Domingo—Repeating a phrase that has become popular in the meetings he holds with various people, the former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina, asked “please” producers of San José de las Matas in Santiago to vote for the candidates of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), the political organization he presides.

“Please pay me and vote for the PLD candidates; you are going to vote for yourselves,” said Medina while indicating that the Dominican Republic “needs” that party to return to power “so that we continue the work of redemption of the marginalized of the Dominican Republic.”

He expressed that the country’s producers are returning to poverty, but that situation can be stopped by voting for Abel Martinez for the presidency.

He indicated that he is not returning and does not want to be a candidate again for the presidency of the Republic.

Danilo Medina completed the two terms established by the Constitution of the Republic as a presidential candidate, so he cannot aspire to that position again.

“I am speaking here and I finished my career in public service, I do not return nor do I want to be a candidate in public service, but I know what the people are going through, and I would like to have the honor of when I leave, my wishes have been fulfilled,” he said.

He expressed that in his governments, he consolidated the middle class that he had promised while saying that they should compare the situation when he was president and now in the government of the Partido Revolucionario Moderno.

He called on the producers of “Sajoma” to take care of the bakery and milk facilities that have survived the current government because the projects will be resumed as soon as Abel Martinez comes to the government.