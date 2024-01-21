First monorail cars arrive in Santiago

Santiago—The Office for the Development of Urban and Interurban Mobility Projects moved the first train, composed of four cars, for the monorail operating in this city.

The transfer was made from Punta Caucedo to the Santiago Oeste municipal district, where station one of the monorail is located.

The four wagons were transported yesterday from Punta Caucedo, in Boca Chica, along the Duarte highway. The heavy equipment transporting the part took the North Ring road, arriving in Cienfuegos, where the first components of the modern transportation system were finally dropped off.

Before arriving in the country, the train and the cars underwent a process of stationary and moving tests in the city of Kingston, Canada, which guarantees that the subsystems of the train were validated and will be operating by the standards and protocols defined contractually and by which this type of system is governed internationally.

Engineer Jhael Isa, in charge of the project, explained that an advanced control panel would control these cars and that this innovative technology would allow the trains to be operated not by a driver but through the control panel in one of the monorail stations.

The Office for the Development of Urban and Interurban Mobility Projects, the executing agency of the projects managed by the Trust for the Development of the Mass Transportation System of the Dominican Republic (FITRAM), successfully transferred the first train composed of 4 cars, which will be operating in the city of Santiago.VIDEO

The Office for the Development of Urban and Interurban Mobility Projects, executing agency of the projects managed by the Trust for the Development of the Mass Transportation System of the Dominican Republic (FITRAM), successfully transferred the first train composed of 4 cars, which will be operating in the city of Santiago.

“From now on, the work teams will concentrate on the coupling of these components on the beams on which the train will run,” explained engineer Isa.

In addition, static and dynamic tests will be carried out to guarantee its correct operation.

The project is part of the Trust for the Development of the Mass Transportation System of the Dominican Republic (FITRAM), which has defined the completion of the reception of all 15 trains of four cars each that will complement the project by 2025.

The train’s length is 50,474 meters, with a total vehicle width of 3,142 meters and a height of 2,120 meters, and its interior consists of a steel frame and side walls and roof made of aluminum. The train has a capacity of 580 passengers.