Abinader sets new date for Digital Terrestrial Television in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.– President Luis Abinader, by means of Decree 666-23, has directed the Dominican Telecommunications Institute (Indotel) to reschedule the commencement of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) in the Dominican Republic to November 30, 2024, setting it as the deadline. This decision is geared towards providing the television broadcasting sector with ample time to fulfill the necessary requirements for the analog switch-off and ensure a smooth transition to the digital signal.

The decree outlines a roadmap, requiring television broadcasting service concessionaires to initiate digital broadcasting before November 30, 2024, with the analog switch-off scheduled for July 31. These specific dates have been carefully chosen to facilitate a seamless transition to DTT.

Simultaneously, Indotel is actively engaged in the distribution of 450 thousand digital signal converter boxes across the country, with a particular focus on vulnerable households relying on over-the-air television. The institution guarantees the delivery of these boxes well before the established deadlines.

The implementation of DTT represents a project that has been deferred for over a decade, promising antenna television users high-definition images and superior audio quality. This collaborative effort between the public sector and the television broadcasting industry has successfully cleared the 700 MHz band, contributing significantly to technological advancement in the Dominican Republic.

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) stands as a pivotal achievement in the modernization of television broadcasting within the country, fostering a more sophisticated viewing experience aligned with contemporary digital standards.