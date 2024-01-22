Banco Popular, first Latin American bank to enter the World Travel and Tourism Council

Santo Domingo.- Banco Popular Dominicano has officially joined the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) as a regional member, marking a significant milestone as the first Latin American bank to become part of the premier business forum for the global travel and tourism industry. The WTTC boasts a membership of nearly 200 entities spanning all corners of the world.

The inclusion of Banco Popular in the WTTC underscores the bank’s unwavering dedication to the advancement of the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic. By participating in this influential forum, the financial institution gains valuable insights and the ability to directly impact regional and global strategies within the tourism sector. These international strategies, in turn, contribute to the creation of new local opportunities while aligning with global trends and standards in the industry.

This move solidifies Popular’s position as a trailblazer in the financial industry’s support of tourism activities and sets a precedent for the potential inclusion of other local financial entities in this vital global business forum in the future.

A Landmark Achievement in Tourism History Christopher Paniagua, the Executive President of Banco Popular, emphasized the significance of the bank’s presence in the WTTC, citing the institution’s leadership and longstanding support for the sector spanning over three decades.

“For 60 years, we have championed progressive ideas, and more than thirty years ago, we identified the sustainable development of our country through the tourism sector, a commitment we have steadfastly upheld. Our incorporation into the WTTC is a testament to our vision, as we continue to bolster the Dominican Republic as a world-class destination,” remarked Mr. Paniagua in announcing the news.

Julia Simpson, President and CEO of WTTC, extended a warm welcome to Banco Popular Dominicano as the first Latin American bank to join the organization. She expressed gratitude for Popular’s role in the success of the Dominican Republic’s tourism sector and highlighted the bank’s commitment to sustainable tourism—a key focus area for the WTTC.

Founded in 1990, the WTTC stands as the exclusive forum representing the private sector across the entire global tourism and travel value chain. Comprising leaders such as presidents and CEOs from prominent global travel and tourism companies, 80% of its members hail from G20 countries. The organization collaborates with governments, conducts research on the industry’s economic and social impact, and organizes global and regional meetings to foster its development.