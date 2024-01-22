Korean Festival returns for the second time to the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Koreans in the Dominican Republic is excited to announce the upcoming celebration of the Second Korean Festival in the country, offering an opportunity to showcase the vibrant culture of the brother country. This eagerly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 12 noon to 9:00 pm at the Volleyball Pavilion of the Santo Domingo Olympic Center.

Originally planned for November of the previous year, the Festival was postponed due to inclement weather. However, the rescheduled event promises to be a unique and captivating experience, dedicated to celebrating Korean culture, traditions, gastronomy, and arts.

The festivities will kick off at noon and include a variety of activities, such as traditional Korean games, opportunities to savor authentic dishes like bulgogi, gimbap, mandu, tteokbokki, and Korean hotdog, among others. Attendees can explore exhibitions of appliances, health and beauty implements, and various Korean products. The event will culminate with performances by the famous K-POP band T.A.N, known for their success on international tours and their debut at the First Korean Festival.

The Second Korean Festival will feature presentations by Hallyu Stars, traditional instruments, taekwondo demonstrations, and other surprises throughout the day. For ongoing updates and information about the event, interested individuals can follow the Association of Koreans in the Dominican Republic on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube (@festivalcoreanord).

The 2024 Korean Festival in the Dominican Republic promises to be an enriching experience that exceeds all expectations. Attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves in a day filled with exciting activities, artistic and traditional exhibitions, live performances, and tastings of authentic Korean cuisine.

This event is made possible through the dedicated efforts of the Association of Koreans in the Dominican Republic, led by President Sang Min Choi, and with the valuable support of the Korean Embassy in the Dominican Republic, as well as sponsors including Grupo ESD, Samsung, Auto los Héroes, Korean Mart, KOTRA, Magna Motors, Overseas Koreans Agency, and others. Tickets for the event can be conveniently purchased online through the ticketmax.com.do platform.