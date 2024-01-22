New Manzanillo dock receives first equipment for a 414 MW power plant

Santo Domingo.- The recently inaugurated Manzanillo Bay dock saw its maiden ship arrival last weekend, marking the introduction of the first major components for the new “Manzanillo Powers Land” electric power generation plant. Developed by the Dominican capital’s private consortium Energía 2000 SA, the facility will be part of the energy complex in Montecristi province.

The breakwater, which enhances the port’s capacity, was celebrated by hundreds of people from Manzanillo and neighboring communities. This expansion addresses a longstanding promise and request from the community, emphasizing the commitment of the current government.

Operated with liquefied natural gas and designed by Siemens-Energy, the combined cycle thermoelectric plant is set to produce 414 net MW. The construction of the Manzanillo Energie dock’s auxiliary breakwater, already in service, was completed in a record time of 6 months and required a significant investment of US$10.5 million. The new breakwater, with a capacity of 400 tons, is 270 meters long and will facilitate the unloading of materials and equipment for the ongoing development of the power plant.

President Luis Abinader initiated this significant project in August 2023, reinforcing its national importance through Decree 3-24 issued on January 8. The Energía 2000 SA consortium highlighted that Manzanillo Powers Land is a pivotal milestone in regional energy development, aligning with the government’s strategy to meet the escalating demand for electricity.

Furthermore, the state-of-the-art plant incorporates advanced technology, featuring a heat recovery unit to utilize heat emitted during electricity generation in a secondary process, ultimately enhancing energy efficiency.