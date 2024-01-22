RD Vial to install Fast Pass in 16 toll lanes in the Northeast

Santo Domingo.- The RD Vial Trust has officially commenced the installation of equipment to facilitate the upcoming launch of the Rapid Passage System at four toll stations located in the Northeast region. This strategic move, as outlined in a recent press release by RD Vial, is geared towards the continued improvement and streamlining of traffic flow through these toll stations, with a target date set for the activation of 16 dedicated lanes for the Fast Pass service by the conclusion of February 2024.

Jean Luis Rodríguez, Director of RD Vial, underscored the paramount importance of this expansion, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to addressing the expressed needs of users. The incorporation of the Rapid Passage System aims to provide commuters with enhanced comfort, transparency, and efficiency when traversing the northeast toll stations.

Rodríguez articulated, “This process involves the implementation of advanced technologies, which will speed up and optimize vehicular traffic in these locations, thus contributing to a more efficient travel experience.” The use of cutting-edge technologies in this endeavor highlights a commitment to innovation and a forward-looking approach in managing the flow of traffic.

The toll transformation process has already kicked off, focusing on toll stations in Marbella, Guaraguao, Naranjal, and Catey. The installation of the necessary equipment and hardware for the integration of these four stations into the RD Vial Rapid Passage System has commenced, promising a reduction in transit time for commuters utilizing these toll stations.

It’s worth noting that the installation process adheres strictly to established standards and protocols to ensure the seamless functionality of the transformed toll stations. This meticulous approach underscores RD Vial’s dedication to not only enhancing efficiency but also prioritizing safety and reliability in the integration of the Rapid Passage System into the existing toll infrastructure. As the project advances, the organization remains committed to providing a smoother and more convenient travel experience for the public, aligning with the evolving needs of modern commuters in the Northeast region.