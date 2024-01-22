US Embassy explains benefits and steps to apply for Global Entry

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy highlighted the advantages and procedures for obtaining Global Entry, a program designed to expedite entry into the United States for trusted travelers, with the Dominican Republic joining as a partner last year.

In a social media video, Jonathan Mardo, the Customs and Border Protection attaché, outlined the key benefits for Dominicans, including reduced wait times through self-service kiosks and the elimination of paperwork upon entering US territory. Additionally, members gain access to TSA PreCheck, expediting the security screening process.

Mardo emphasized that with TSA PreCheck, travelers are spared from removing items such as shoes, jackets, belts, and electronic devices when passing through participating TSA checkpoints.

Global Entry program participants can utilize customs kiosks at over 75 airports when returning to the U.S. from international trips, as detailed on the Embassy’s website.

Expressing congratulations, Mardo conveyed the United States Government’s commendation to the Dominican Republic for joining the exclusive group of countries with access to the Trusted Traveler Program “TTP-Global Entry.”

“Once again, we congratulate the Dominican Republic for this achievement, which further strengthens our bond,” stated Mardo in the video posted on the diplomatic mission’s digital platforms.

On August 14, the Dominican Republic became the 16th country to join the United States Customs and Border Protection’s program. Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez attributed this success to collaborative efforts between the government and public servants, particularly the Customs director, who played a pivotal role in integrating the necessary state databases for program entry.

The application fee for Global Entry is $100 per non-refundable application, valid for five years upon approval. The processing time for an application is approximately 4 to 6 months.