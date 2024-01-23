An Italian fugitive arrested in Santiago

Santiago, DR.- In Santiago de los Caballeros, located in the northern part of the Dominican Republic, the Police reported the arrest of a 38-year-old Italian citizen, Leandro Ferro, who is a fugitive from justice in Italy. Ferro is accused of being associated with the ‘Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia. The Dominican National Police disclosed that Ferro was apprehended based on a red notice for international search and capture issued by Italian judicial authorities in June 2023.

According to the Dominican National Police’s website, Ferro, born in Calabria, was taken into custody by agents from the National Central Offices (OCN)-Interpol Santo Domingo. At the time of his arrest, Ferro was found on a street near a school for early stimulation and childhood education.

During the arrest, authorities seized various items from Ferro, including a gold chain, a watch, a RAM vehicle key, and $250 in cash. The arrest followed an investigation conducted in collaboration with the OCN-Interpol of Italy. The note further mentioned that Ferro had been deported from Italy through an administrative act of the Immigration Directorate.