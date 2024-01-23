Dominican artists: Premios Lo Nuestro 2024 nominations

Santo Domingo.- Univisión, the Spanish-speaking American network, has unveiled the list of nominees for Premios Lo Nuestro 2024, featuring prominent Dominican artists such as Romeo Santos, Natti Natasha, Juan Luis Guerra, Prince Royce, Elvis Martínez, Tokischa, and J Noa.

Romeo Santos, acclaimed as “El Rey de la Bachata,” leads with seven nominations, including prestigious categories like Tour of the Year, Album of the Year, and Tropical Album of the Year for “Fórmula, Vol. 3.” He is also nominated for Artist of the Year – Tropical, Song of the Year – Tropical for “Solo mí,” The Perfect Mix of the Year, and Collaboration of the Year – Tropical for “El Pañuelo” with Rosalía.

Natti Natasha and Prince Royce each received three nominations. Natti Natasha is recognized as Female Artist of the Year – Urban and is nominated for Song of the Year – Pop for “La culpa que me Haces” and Song of the Year – Pop-Urban for “To´ esto es tú.” Prince Royce contends for Artist of the Year – Tropical and Song of the Year and Tropical Song of the Year for “Me Enrd.”

Juan Luis Guerra is vying for Artist of the Year – Tropical and Collaboration of the Year – Tropical for his work with Fonseca on “Si tú me Quiero.”

Elvis Martínez, known as “El Camarón,” competes with Romeo Santos in the Album of the Year – Tropical category for his “Bachata en Vivo, Vol. 2.”

J Noa, the emerging rapper, is recognized as a Female Breakthrough Artist.

The annual awards ceremony, themed “The Power of Ours,” is scheduled for February 22, broadcasting live on Televisa-Univision from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.