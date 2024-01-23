Dominican-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce launches entrepreneurship training

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce (CADOVEN) has announced the commencement of a training initiative for entrepreneurs, backed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Institute of Higher Administration Studies (IESA).

Scheduled to run from January 22 to March 26 this year, the program aims to empower entrepreneurs within host, refugee, and migrant communities. During a press conference, Luis Meneses, President of CADOVEN, highlighted that the program will feature high-quality training modules led by IESA experts. These modules will cover various aspects, ranging from idea validation to building robust teams and implementing pricing strategies.

Meneses emphasized the strategic collaboration between CADOVEN, IOM, and IESA, ensuring a comprehensive program that blends expertise in business development, migration, and executive education. Participants will have access to specialized modules, offering insights into idea validation and practical strategies for business models.

The program spans 10 weeks, providing entrepreneurs with an interactive and hands-on learning environment. Registration is currently open, and interested individuals can sign up on [website] to secure their participation.

Meneses stressed the commitment of CADOVEN, IOM, and IESA to the success of entrepreneurs and the creation of sustainable opportunities. He described the program as a significant stride toward economic empowerment and effective integration within diverse communities.