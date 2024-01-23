Progress update: Duarte highway toll relocation

Pedro Brand, DR.- The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) has provided an update on the progress of the relocation of the Duarte highway toll, currently situated between kilometer 24 and 32. According to the announcement, the new toll facility is on track to commence operations in mid-April, marking a significant milestone in the extensive remodeling and expansion of the Duarte highway.

Minister of Supervision and Inspection at MOPC, Roberto Herrera, conducted an assessment of the ongoing work at the site earmarked for the new toll plaza. He noted that the infrastructure aspect is already complete, achieving a full one hundred percent, while efforts in the field are focused on finalizing excavations, preparing the ground for the installation of the new toll structure.

This toll relocation initiative is a crucial component of the broader project aimed at revamping and expanding the Duarte highway, spanning from Kilometer Nine to Montecristi, with a total investment exceeding 11 billion pesos. Herrera emphasized that the work is progressing at a commendable pace, adhering to the established schedule, and the toll is anticipated to become operational in April.

In his statement, Herrera highlighted the commitment to intensifying efforts without compromising the quality of work, ensuring a timely delivery of the project. Public Works, in collaboration with the RD-Vial Trust, spearheads the toll relocation project, aiming to alleviate intense traffic congestion in the Northern region.

The comprehensive remodeling and expansion of the Duarte highway extend beyond traffic management, contributing to the development of Greater Santo Domingo and fostering enhanced connectivity with the 14 provinces of Cibao. The Cibao region, known for its agricultural, industrial, and tourist significance, hosts over 34% of the Dominican population. The ongoing infrastructure enhancements are poised to play a pivotal role in the economic development and prosperity of this vital region.