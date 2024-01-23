Proinversión and Nader Enterprises sign an alliance to develop a project in Miches

Santo Domingo.- Proinversión and Nader Enterprises recently formalized a strategic alliance, marking a significant milestone in the development of a tourism and real estate project within the expansive “Maralda” complex situated in Playa Esmeralda, Miches. The collaborative effort is geared towards catapulting Miches into a preeminent tourist destination within the Dominican Republic.

Rafael Blanco, President of Proinversión, expressed unwavering optimism regarding the project’s prospects. He underscored Miches’ unstoppable development trajectory and the synergies harnessed through this partnership. Notably, Blanco highlighted that “Maralda” boasts the essential permits, licenses, financial backing, and legal structuring, paving the way for the immediate commencement of infrastructure and amenity construction. The total investment for this ambitious venture is estimated at US$80 million, with funds set to be diligently managed by Fiduciaria Universal, ensuring a transparent and efficient financial administration.

George Nader, Executive Director of Nader Enterprises, emphasized the holistic and sustainable approach that defines the vision for “Maralda.” Central to this approach is the commitment to fostering well-being and a sense of community among its future residents. The project incorporates a comprehensive value chain designed to preserve the natural advantages of Miches, strategically positioning it as a pivotal tourist hub in the country. Nader underscored the overarching strategy to generate enduring value and well-being for all stakeholders intricately involved in the project’s development. This alliance signifies a concerted effort to propel Miches into the forefront of Dominican Republic’s tourism landscape.