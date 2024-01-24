Clínica Abreu milestone: robotic gynecological surgeries

Santo Domingo.- Clínica Abreu, at the forefront of cutting-edge medical services, is celebrating a noteworthy accomplishment marked by the successful completion of its first-ever robotic surgeries in gynecology. This milestone serves as a testament to the clinic’s commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare. Heading the team in the realm of robotic surgery is Dr. José D. Eugenio-Colón, a distinguished Dominican gynecologist renowned for his expertise in minimally invasive procedures..

With an annual experience of over 300-350 minimally invasive surgeries, covering diaphragmatic and cardiothoracic procedures, intestinal resections for endometriosis, fibroids, hysteroscopies, and cystoscopies, Dr. Eugenio-Colón has conducted approximately 1600 endometriosis procedures throughout his career. This wealth of experience significantly enhances the services provided by Clínica Abreu.

Utilizing the advanced Da Vinci robotic system, Dr. Eugenio-Colón and his team have achieved surgical precision and control. Robotic gynecological surgery offers numerous advantages, including smaller incisions, reduced infection risk, shorter recovery times, and a substantial decrease in postoperative pain. This technology is particularly valuable in treating complex conditions such as endometriosis, allowing for precise removal of affected tissue while minimizing damage to surrounding organs.

Moreover, robotic surgery has proven instrumental in preserving fertility and minimizing complications in intricate gynecological procedures. By enabling more precise incisions and minimizing tissue damage, the chances of a complete recovery and maintaining healthy reproductive function are heightened.

The incorporation of robotic surgery at Clínica Abreu not only solidifies its status as a healthcare leader and a premier medical tourism destination in the Caribbean but also broadens its service portfolio with cutting-edge technology. This reaffirms the clinic’s commitment to medical excellence.