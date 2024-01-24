Job fairs in Moca and Bávaro: Ministry of Labor invites applicants

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Labor, in its role as an intermediary between companies that need to fill their available vacancies, invites interested individuals to participate in job fairs this Friday, January 26, in the provinces of Moca and Bávaro.

The fairs will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In Moca, it will be held at the Logia Perseverancia, at Avenida Independencia No.8 corner Ángel Mercedes.

The vacancies for this fair are 250: quality inspector, customer service, receptionist, accountant, sewing operator, fabric cutter, leather cutter, packer, internal security, and warehouse assistant.

In Bávaro, it will be held at the Bahía Príncipe Hotel & Resorts on Carretera Arena Gorda, Macao.

The vacancies for this fair are 300: receptionist, customer satisfaction, phone operator, customer service, GSA, head waiter, kitchen manager, cook, pastry chef, restaurant captain, sommelier, mixologist, maitre, electrician, plumber, dishwashers, kitchen technicians, driver, security supervisor, security guards, lifeguards.

The Ministry of Labor clarifies that the recruitment process depends on each company, some of which take a little longer, due to the nature of their vacancies.

Interested parties should register on the website: rdtrabaja.mt.gob.do or call the following numbers: (809) 720-3623 and (809) 578-2348 in Moca and (809) 554-0727 in Bávaro.