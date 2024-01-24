RD$11 Million investment for Salto del Limón, Samaná

Samaná, DR.- In Samaná, the Vice Ministry of Protected Areas and Biodiversity, under the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MMARN), recently conducted its inaugural meeting with participants in the Salto del Limón Co-management Council. Over 25 community organizations and various public sector institutions were present at the event.

Federico Franco, the Vice Minister of Protected Areas and Biodiversity, expressed the significance of advancing conservation efforts for Salto del Limón, a site emblematic of the Dominican Republic’s natural beauty. He commended the dedication and enthusiasm of the involved stakeholders in the co-management initiative.

During the meeting, the Samaná Tourism Cluster was selected as the coordinating entity for co-management, and specialized commissions were established to oversee the diverse activities required to ensure the success of the collaborative project. The MMARN plans to invest RD$11 million in the area, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure to facilitate the visits of both Dominican and international tourists drawn to the area’s natural attractions.

Federico Franco emphasized the purpose of forming working committees, designating the coordinating entity, and implementing new standards for the visitation and preservation of Salto del Limón. The objective is to secure its conservation for future generations. He underscored the collective responsibility to maintain Salto del Limón as a natural wonder and exemplar of responsible environmental stewardship.