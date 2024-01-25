After 14 Years, Monte Grande dam reservoir is inaugurated

Azua, DR.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated the Monte Grande dam reservoir on Thursday, marking a significant achievement in just three years and constituting the largest hydraulic project in the Caribbean. This milestone is crucial for the sustainable development of the Southern Region and the enhancement of people’s quality of life.

The President emphasized that this government-led initiative by the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INDRHI), with support from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), will provide drinking water to thousands of Dominicans, stimulate economic growth, and ensure security in the area.

The President stated that the dam signifies a leap forward in the country’s water security and serves as a vital flood mitigation structure, providing immediate protection to over 51 communities in the southwest historically affected by the Yaque River’s flooding.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic and financial issues for such a megaproject. The government made significant efforts to complete the reservoir, capable of storing 350 million cubic meters of water from the Yaque del Sur River.

Despite these challenges, Abinader highlighted the government’s commitment to the Southern Region’s sustainable development. With CABEI’s support, they are bidding for complementary works to the dam, set to commence in 2024.

The President affirmed that these complementary works, including a mixed conduction line for irrigation and gravity water supply to the southwest aqueduct, a hydroelectric power plant, rehabilitation of the Santana Dam, and irrigation works on the left bank of the river, will directly benefit the provinces of Barahona, Bahoruco, and Independencia. It will address the population’s demands for irrigation, drinking water, electricity generation, and energy matrix diversification in the region.