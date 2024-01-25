COVID-19 Update: 10 hospitalizations and 1,340 new infections recorded

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health released its Wednesday update, revealing that the country has recorded 1,340 positive cases of COVID-19, with 10 individuals hospitalized “without major complications.”

In the latest weekly report, the agency highlighted the processing of 13,822 samples, emphasizing the robustness of the health system in confronting the coronavirus and its JN variant.

Remarkably, this marks the first time in weeks that Public Health reports hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Additionally, the previous week saw 986 cases, an increase of 193 compared to the week of January 3 to 10.

Encouragingly, no patients are currently in intensive care units (ICU) or on mechanical ventilation, underscoring the health system’s capacity to manage existing cases.

Public Health reiterated that the JN.1 variant is now identified as the predominant strain, present in 14 of the country’s 32 provinces.

Despite the challenges posed by new variants, the Dominican Republic’s epidemiological situation remains stable, attributed to citizen collaboration, the system’s strength, and the effective implementation of preventive measures.

The institution urged the public to stay informed through official sources and adhere to health recommendations to prevent further virus spread.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has confirmed 673,268 cases, resulting in 4,384 deaths, with no new fatalities reported since August 2022.