Dominicans will receive 10,300 scholarships from Colombia

Santo Domingo.- Colombia will award 10,300 scholarships to Dominicans in fields such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and more, as reported by the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) on Thursday.

The scholarships, offered in virtual mode, come from Colombian academic institutions such as the Colombian Institute of Educational Credit and Technical Studies Abroad (Icetex), the Universidad del Rosario, the School of Public Administration of Colombia (Esap), and the University of Manizales. Other participating institutions include the University of Caldas, the Catholic University of Manizales, Manizales University Campus, the Sergio Arboleda University, the National Learning Service (SENA), the Santa Rosa de Cabal University Corporation, and the Autonomous University of Manizales, as per Mirex’s statement.

Franklin García Fermín, the Dominican Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, emphasized that the portfolio would collaborate with various institutions to ensure the scholarships reach the right recipients and have a positive impact on the Dominican Republic.

Colombian Ambassador Darío Villamizar noted that this initiative results from the solid cooperation between both nations. He expressed confidence that the Dominican recipients of these scholarships, covering courses, diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate studies, would seize the opportunity and elevate the country’s reputation.

Dominican Ambassador to Colombia, Félix Aracena Vargas, characterized this unprecedented initiative as not only benefiting a substantial number of Dominicans but also aiming to enhance the technical and professional skills of the recipients in key areas for national progress.