Banreservas: RD$10,403 million to the hotel sector in 2023

Madrid, Spain.- At FITUR 2024, Banreservas disclosed that its direct disbursements to the hotel sector in 2023 surpassed RD$10,400 million, contributing to an increased active portfolio for tourism, reaching RD$42,487 million.

Samuel Pereyra, the general administrator of the bank, highlighted the institution’s efforts to support tourism, citing financing approvals totaling US$118.95 million for development, remodeling, and working capital across various projects. Currently, evaluations are underway for operations exceeding US$700 million, equivalent to around US$1,428 million earmarked for constructing 11 new hotels, two theme parks, two cruise ports, and providing working capital.

Pereyra emphasized that this strategic management has significantly improved the quality of life in communities associated with tourism projects, establishing the bank as a reliable ally of the tourism sector. He acknowledged the Dominican State’s role in creating favorable conditions, contributing to the attraction of foreign investors, hotel chains, and various stakeholders in the tourism value chain.

These remarks were made during the “Tribute to Dominicanness” cocktail party organized by Banreservas in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, held at the Zarzuela Hippodrome within the framework of the 44th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR).

The event, attended by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, and David Llibre, President of the Hotel and Tourism Association of the Dominican Republic (Asonahonres), brought together senior executives of hotel chains, investors, tour operators, and members of the press. The occasion, designed to showcase the beauty of the homeland, celebrated Dominican culture, art, and customs.