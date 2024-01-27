Abinader leads birth anniversary ceremony for nation’s patriarch

San Francisco de Macorís. - President Luis Abinader led this Friday the commemorative acts for the 211th anniversary of the birth of the father of the fatherland, Juan Pablo Duarte, with a civic, military-police parade that starts the Month of the Fatherland.TODAY/EXTERNAL SOURCE. 26/01/2024

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, headed yesterday the official commemorative acts of the 211th anniversary of the birth of the father of the country, Juan Pablo Duarte, with a civic, military-police parade in SFM, which marked the beginning of the Month of the Homeland.

Likewise, the Ministry of Education (MINERD) celebrated various artistic and cultural activities in all the country’s schools to pay tribute to the patriots.

Upon his arrival at the parade, marked by an atmosphere of high patriotism, the President was received with the military honors of style by the Colonel of the Armed Forces, Rafael Eugenio Reyes Castillo. The same was in charge of the honor guard regiment of the Ministry of Defense, led by Colonel Pablo Alexander Belén, General Staff.

On the occasion, thousands of people witnessed the skills displayed by the military and police troops participating in the parade by land. At the same time, pilots of the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD) said the national flag from the heights of the institution’s helicopters.

At the ceremony, Juan Pablo Uribe, President of the Permanent Commission of National Anniversaries, said that Juan Pablo Duarte’s ideology had inspired the Dominicans politically, ideologically, and morally.

He added that the actions of the Patricians are imitated by President Luis Abinader, “who has fully complied with Duarte’s thought that says: “Let us work for and for the Homeland, which is to work for our children and ourselves.”

Students show off

One of the main attractions of the parade was the students of the different educational centers of the jurisdiction, who showed great qualities in terms of the cadence observed in the march.

At the end of the parade, which included the participation of the now traditional National Police Lynx, President Abinader went to Duarte Park to lay a wreath at the bust of the Patrician.

Educational Community

Yesterday, students from educational centers of the country’s regional and district schools carried out various artistic activities with their teachers to pay tribute to the patrician Juan Pablo Duarte, commemorating the 211th anniversary of his birth.

The Nuestra Señora de La Altagracia Educational Center, in Jarabacoa, La Vega province, performed a dramatization in honor of the national hero, a folkloric dance and interpreted a patriotic song, in an act headed by the Minister of Education, Ángel Hernández.

At the Salomé Ureña Center of Excellence, of Educational District 15-03, the student choir participated with the hymn to Duarte “En la fragua de la escuela”, directed by teachers José Arciniegas and Orlando Faxas.

Then, third year high school student Ashley Naomi participated with the song “Duarte”, music by the Arts Coordinator, Jaime Estepan and lyrics by student Crismeyli Martinez.

Also, the first-year high school students paid their homage to the hero of the country with an acrostic directed by teacher Isidora Gómez.

The National Theater Technician of the Ministry of Education, Husmear Díaz Sánchez, also attended the event.