Hospital with 22 children with dengue fever

Santiago – A total of 22 patients were admitted yesterday for dengue fever at the Arturo Grullon Children’s Hospital in this city, of which three are in the intensive care unit but in stable condition.

Among those affected were a 17-year-old adolescent and other minors of 10 and 13 years of age who arrived at the hospital in delicate conditions.

The health center’s director, Dr. Mirna López, explained that so far this year there has been a decrease in the number of cases of the disease caused by mosquito bites.