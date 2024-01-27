Meteorology forecasts light showers and wind gusts

Santo Domingo—Rain will fall in La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monseñor Nouel and San Cristóbal.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts today’s light rains and wind gusts in isolated points of the northeast, southeast, and Central Cordillera regions.

The weather forecasting agency predicts that the most affected provinces will be La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monseñor Nouel and San Cristóbal.

Meteorology reported that it recommends operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels operating on the country’s coasts to remain in port due to the increase in waves and wind gusts.

As for temperatures, he said they will remain low, especially at night, with possible episodes of fog in mountainous areas and valleys of the country, a product of the current time of year – winter – and the wind from the east/northeast.

For tomorrow, Sunday, Onamet forecasts that there will be weak and passing rains starting in the morning in isolated northeast, southeast, and Central Cordillera areas.