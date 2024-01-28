Crisis in Haiti: fear of social unrest affecting the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo–Dominican members of Congress have expressed their concern for the severe crisis that Haiti is going through, especially after the Kenyan justice rejected the sending of a stabilization mission, which was already voted on and approved by the UN Security Council last year.

In this sense, they are concerned that this could worsen the situation in the neighboring country and cause a social explosion with repercussions for the Dominican Republic and the region, so they consider it necessary for the international community to seek a solution.

In this sense, the deputy for the Fuerza del Pueblo, Hamlet Melo, considers that the position of the Dominican authorities to continue to raise their voice before the UN Security Council, as happened this week, is correct. However, he understands this is not enough to alleviate the threat of the crisis for this side of the border.

“I think that the Haitian issue is a vital issue that must be worked on because, at any moment, there will be a social outburst, which will have repercussions in the Dominican Republic,” said Melo.

“The Dominican State has to safeguard its border and move on from plans, petitions, so many offers, and move on to what would be the facts, because Haiti can’t take any more,” said the congressman.

But for the official senator Santiago Zorrilla, it is necessary to continue creating awareness about the danger that Haiti is going through before international organizations, hoping that they can understand the seriousness of the Haitian reality at any moment.

Santiago Zorrilla understands that, at some point, the international community will understand the threat posed by the crisis in Haiti.

“We are sure that the moment will come when they will understand and those who are going to help with this, we will manage to bring peace to our Haitian brothers”, assured Zorrilla about the position adopted by the international community.

But while the aid arrives in Port-au-Prince, kidnappings, crime, and the humanitarian crisis have increased considerably in the country before the indifferent gaze of the great powers that have offered support without execution so far.