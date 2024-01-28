Gang that robbed cab drivers in Villas Agrícolas arrested

Police agents attached to the Central Investigation Directorate (DICRIM) apprehended two men members of a gang dedicated to requesting cab services through mobile applications in the early hours of the morning, intending to rob the drivers of their belongings under threat of firearms.

The detainees are Kelvin Marte Puello (Yoyito), Iversón Torres (Pikitin), and Iversón Antonio Torres Rodríguez, who was apprehended with arrest warrant No.0161-December-2023 after an exhaustive investigation was carried out in the sector of Villas Agrícolas, in the National District.

Both criminals have at least 11 complaints against them for armed robberies since 2023, for which three other members of the gang are in prison, identified as Luis Miguel Soto (Gordito Mañoso or El Tigre), Erinson Reyes (El Buey) and Anderson Noriel Duran.

The search for the fugitives Raúl Díaz Adames and Jonathan Bladimir Martínez continues.

One of the robberies was carried out on November 22, 2023, on Diagonal Street in Villas Agrícolas at 2:20 a.m., when they approached a cab driver and robbed him of his belongings.

When questioned about this robbery, the arrested persons and ten others in the same sector admitted their participation. They will be placed under the control of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the corresponding legal proceedings.