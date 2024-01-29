Orgullo de Quisqueya: a documentary celebrating Dominican resilience

Santo Domingo.- Postopia, the film and television production company, has announced the premiere of the documentary “Orgullo de Quisqueya” on Color Visión starting February 14 at 9:00 pm.

Originally screened last year in Caribbean Cinemas theaters and in Spain, the film portrays compelling stories of Dominicans who have achieved recognition beyond the borders of the Dominican Republic. “Orgullo de Quisqueya” tastefully reveals the lives, journeys, pains, hopes, and dreams of these individuals, showcasing a common thread of resilience.

Jessica Hasbún and Kelvin Liria, executives at Postopia, expressed their gratitude to Domingo Bermúdez, CEO of Color Visión, for supporting the initiative that led them to different countries to interview the documentary’s protagonists.

“Orgullo de Quisqueya” celebrates Dominicans worldwide who have settled in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Spain, and Egypt. In the spirit of the Homeland month, the documentary honors Dominicans abroad for their courage, talent, discipline, and resilience in the face of adversity.

“We successfully brought ‘Orgullo de Quisqueya’ to a full house in Madrid, Spain. Soon, we’ll open the Dominican week of INDEX in Miami with the documentary, and we’ll also take it to New York City,” explained journalist Jessica Hasbún.

She emphasized, “Bringing ‘Orgullo de Quisqueya’ from the big screen to national television is a duty for me. The protagonists deserve the opportunity to inspire as many Dominicans as possible; their stories should serve as motivation for discipline.”

Film producer Kelvin Liria added, “Presenting ‘Orgullo de Quisqueya’ on open television is a privilege and an opportunity for both us as producers and for the youth who will delve into these stories of Dominicans fighting for a better future in foreign lands, just like us on the island.”