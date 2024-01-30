Abinader denies involvement in DNI Law creation

San Pedro de Macorís, DR.- During a press meeting in San Pedro de Macorís on Monday, President Luis Abinader addressed the ongoing discussions and controversies surrounding Law 01-24, which established the new National Intelligence Directorate (DNI). The President took the opportunity to clarify that he had no involvement in the formulation of this legislation.

“I want to make it clear that I was not involved in the slightest in the preparation of this law because I wanted it to be a discussion involving all sectors. This law was the result of consensus, approved by representatives from various sectors and political parties. Interestingly, some of the most vocal advocates for the law were spokespersons from the opposition. However, now that it has been enacted, they are the first to oppose it,” President Abinader stated during the customary La Semanal press meeting.

He emphasized the importance of broad participation in the discussions surrounding the law, highlighting that it was not created unilaterally but through a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders. The President’s remarks aimed to address concerns and criticisms surrounding the creation of the DNI and underscore the inclusive and consensus-driven nature of the legislative process.