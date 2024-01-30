Collado: Legal hurdles stall Santo Domingo Convention Center land acquisition

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) has the RD$1.200 million earmarked for the acquisition of the old Hispaniola hotel land, declared of public utility by the Government for the construction of the eagerly anticipated Santo Domingo Convention Center.

Regrettably, the transaction has encountered obstacles due to an ongoing legal dispute involving businessmen Miguel Vargas Maldonado, Carlos Sánchez, and another Spanish entrepreneur, as reported by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, on this Friday.

Collado disclosed that the plans and designs for the Convention Center are completed, along with the Government’s commitment to its construction, according to El Dinero.

“The Government is ready to deposit the RD$1,200 million (from the Mitur budget) into an account. They indicate it might be more. An agreement will be signed, acknowledging this deposit, so that upon reaching a resolution in the dispute, the funds can be collected. This is to ensure the unimpeded progress of the Santo Domingo Convention Center’s development,” he stated.

Collado emphasized the positive impact convention centers have on tourism, citing a potential 7% increase in hotel occupancy in countries with such facilities. This underscores the significance of the Convention Center for the city of Santo Domingo.

To expedite the land acquisition and development process, Collado mentioned seeking guidance and assistance from IFEMA, Spain. “Our aim is to overcome the litigation obstacle posed by the private sector,” he added.