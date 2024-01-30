DP World conducts security drill to strengthen port operations

Santo Domingo.- DP World Dominicana conducted an extensive drill on the morning of Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at its Punta Caucedo facilities. This exercise is integral to the company’s security processes, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and fostering a safer commercial environment.

The drill, performed every 18 months in accordance with the Ship and Port Facility Protection Code, aims to identify opportunities for enhancing security protocols. Comprising three realistic scenarios, the practice simulates potential events within DP World Dominicana’s port operations.

Notably, the simulation is overseen by a multidisciplinary committee involving key government institutions, such as the Ministry of Immigration, the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), the General Directorate of Customs (DGA), the National Investigation Department (DNI), the Specialized Port Security Corps (CESEP), and the Defense Civil and Fire Department.

DP World Dominicana reaffirms its commitment to the physical well-being of its staff and the communities within its influence. The company believes that these drills not only strengthen its internal processes but also contribute to enhancing the overall security of the region and the commerce sector as a whole.