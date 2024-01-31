Minister Carlos Bonilla oversees advancements in UASD extensions in Azua and Baní

Azua, DR.– The Minister of Housing and Buildings, Carlos Bonilla, conducted an inspection tour of the Southern Region to oversee the progress in constructing the extensions of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) in Baní and Azua. Both projects are nearing completion and are scheduled to be inaugurated by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, in the near future.

Minister Bonilla’s first visit was to the extension of the study center in Azua province. At this location, the Ministry of Housing and Buildings (MIVED) has achieved 80% completion of the project.

Situated on 9,100 square meters of construction and 19,500 square meters of land, this modern study center will accommodate over 1,900 higher education students. It features three administrative buildings with student services, offering 41 new classrooms at the higher educational level, along with six laboratories, a library, and a patriotic plaza. Additional amenities include a multipurpose room, cafeteria, mixed court, perimeter fence, treatment plant, service areas, and 110 parking spaces for vehicles, motorcycles, and spaces designated for disabled individuals.

For the second leg of the tour, Minister Carlos Bonilla headed to Baní in the Peravia province, where he witnessed the final touches being applied to the UASD extension in that district. Only 8% of the project remains to be completed.

Similar to the Azua campus, the Baní extension spans 19,500 square meters and features three administrative buildings, six laboratories, a patriotic plaza, and a library. This extension contributes 41 new classrooms to the country’s higher education system. The study center, designed to accommodate 1,908 students, will also house a multipurpose room, cafeteria, mixed court and stands, perimeter fence, treatment plant, service area, and 218 parking spaces for vehicles, motorcycles, the disabled, and buses.

This project, initiated in May 2022, has reached 92% completion. Minister Bonilla was accompanied during the tours by the Governor of Peravia, Ángela Yadira Báez, the Mayor of Baní, Santos Ramírez, as well as Deputies Julito Fulcar and Luis Báez, along with authorities from Azua.