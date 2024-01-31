Santiago Cluster commends DR’s success at FITUR 2024

Santiago, DR.- The Cluster, comprised of influential local and national businessmen and active since 2013, views the integration of tourism development strategies in Santiago as a significant milestone after more than a decade of sustained efforts. Leaders such as engineer Manuel Estrella, Félix García, Melany Rodríguez, Carlos Iglesias, and other prominent figures presented a vision at FITUR, emphasizing the proposal to integrate sports, health, events, and conventions tourism to establish Santiago as an internationally recognized destination.

Expressing gratitude, the Cluster acknowledged the consistent support from Minister of Tourism, David Collado, and his team for fostering sector development in the city. Ramón Paulino, the Cluster’s president, commended Minister Collado’s vision and leadership, highlighting Santiago’s presence at FITUR over the last three years under his guidance.

Over the past two years, Santiago has witnessed substantial tourism growth, marked by the construction of five new hotels, the expansion of Cibao International Airport, increased international flight frequencies, and new connections to South America, Central America, the United States, and Europe.

Despite these achievements, the Cluster emphasizes the importance of implementing projects outlined in a previous agreement with the Ministry of Tourism. Essential initiatives include the renovation of the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration, signage for tourist spots in the Historic Center, construction of tourist information centers, intervention at the San Luis Fortress, and cultural strengthening programs to further advance tourism in Santiago.

The Santiago Tourist Destination Cluster remains optimistic about the prompt execution of these projects, underscoring the city’s significant boost from the government’s ongoing interventions in mobility, viability, and the environment. The Cluster emphasizes the need to implement proposed tourism sector projects, including the Gran Teatro del Cibao and the Town Hall Palace.