33 individuals safely recovered from the Caribbean Sea

La Altagracia, DR.- 911, in collaboration with the Navy of the Dominican Republic and the Dominican Air Force, successfully orchestrated the rescue of 33 individuals whose boat had become stranded near the province of La Altagracia, as reported by 911.

Upon receiving a distress call via 911, a seamless coordination among various agencies was initiated to dispatch both naval and aerial units. Swift communication with the distressed crew was established, facilitating the efficient transfer of the affected individuals.

The emergency response included the deployment of a coast guard from the Navy of the Republic, a reconnaissance aircraft from the Dominican Republic Air Force, two ambulances, and two logistics units from the Directorate of Care Services for Out-of-Hospital Emergencies (DAEH). Additionally, a team of 911 Drones was mobilized to enhance the rescue efforts.

The deployed units successfully established contact with the crew and executed the transfer of the affected individuals, all of whom were found to be in good health.

Throughout the night, on-site personnel continued providing assistance to those rescued, who were subsequently transferred to a health center for thorough medical evaluations.

Colonel Randolfo Rijo, the executive director of the 911 System, commended the collaborative efforts of the response institutions, underscoring their coordinated work that led to the successful rescue of the 33 individuals adrift at sea.

Authorities have yet to disclose the condition of the individuals aboard the stranded boat or the intended destination of their journey.