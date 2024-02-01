Intrant sanctions buggy company in fatal accident case

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant) has levied a fine of 200 thousand pesos against Caribean Buggy, the company involved in a traffic accident that resulted in the loss of life during a journey from Playa Macao to Cueva Taina in the province of La Altagracia on January 21.

This penalty is the most severe established by Law 63-17 of Mobility, Land Transportation, Transit, and Road Safety in the Dominican Republic, as outlined in Article 325. The article mandates fines ranging from ten (10) to twenty (20) times the prevailing minimum wages in the centralized public sector. Additionally, it may incur civil and criminal sanctions as applicable.

Intrant conducted site inspections and collaborated with the Public Ministry for necessary sanctions immediately after the accident.

The National Emergency and Security Assistance System 9-1-1 provided assistance to those involved, following the accident report call and adhering to the prescribed action protocol for such cases.

The 911 System coordinated the aid by mobilizing an ambulance from the Directorate of Out-of-Hospital Emergency Services (DAEH), a unit from the General Directorate of Traffic and Transportation Security (DIGESETT), and one from the National Police.

Article 325 of Law 63-17 outlines sanctions, including the performance of services contrary to authorized Intrant and city council modalities, unauthorized vehicle or driving personnel use, and violations of rules regarding vehicles, dealership personnel, and driving. Specifically, it addresses the lack of measures adopted by dealership personnel to ensure service safety, among other infractions.