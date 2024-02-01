Minister announces commencement of 2024 international scholarships

Santo Domingo.- On Wednesday, Dr. Franklin García Fermín, the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, declared the commencement of the 2024 International Scholarships application period. The opportunity is open for individuals interested in pursuing specialized programs at universities abroad.

Addressing a press conference at the Convention Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), García Fermín disclosed that the application period spans from January 31 to February 21, 2024. The initiative involves 59 universities across 15 countries, offering around 549 available programs.

The eligible countries for master’s, specialization, and doctoral programs include the United States, Spain, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Honduras, India, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, and Puerto Rico.

García Fermín emphasized their commitment to transforming the national and international scholarship program, ensuring accessibility to students in vulnerable areas. He expressed the intention to extend educational opportunities to families in the poorest provinces, border regions, and especially the southern region.

He acknowledged the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development (MEPyD) for its role in democratizing public policies through territorialization efforts.

Luis Madera Sued, Vice Minister of Planning and Public Investment at MEPyD, highlighted the positive impact of higher education development policies in remote regions. He noted a significant increase in the employability rate of graduates in these areas, citing specific examples from Pedernales, Dajabón, and Montecristi.

The participating universities for the 2024 scholarship program include the Berlin School of Business and Innovation, Torrens University of Australia, Mondelli Institute of Dentistry, Externado University, and the Tropical Agronomic Research and Teaching Center, among others.