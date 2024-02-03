Only scattered showers today

Santo Domingo—Skies will be sunny with slight cloud increases. Onamet recommends navigating with caution due to strong waves and wind.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts that rains will remain scarce today, that a sunny sky will prevail with slight cloud increases, and there will only be some local showers over Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Sanchez Ramirez, Duarte, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Monseñor Nouel and La Vega.

Due to strong waves and wind gusts, fragile, small, and medium-sized boat operators are advised to navigate cautiously near the coastal perimeter without venturing out to sea.

Temperatures are expected to remain cool, with maximum temperatures ranging between 28 °Celsius and 30 °Celsius and minimum temperatures between 19 °C and 21 °Celius.

There will be passing rains in the eastern, northwest, and northern areas tomorrow.